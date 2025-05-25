Tories convincing Boris Johnson to return to politics — newspaper

LONDON, May 25. /TASS/. High-ranking members of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom are convincing ex-prime minister Boris Johnson to return to politics amid low ratings of the party, The Sun newspaper said, citing sources among the party leaders.

"Some of the old gang around Boris Johnson are back texting and in talks to get him to return," one of the sources said. Another major party leader that the Tory’s headquarters is working on the possible return of Johnson to politics. Such talks became more active in the light of low ratings of the party.

On May 20, a poll of YouGov sociological company was released, according to which the Conservative Party descended to the fourth position in terms of popularity. The Reform UK Party headed by Nigel Farage tops the list with 29% of respondents ready to vote for it, followed by the ruling Labor Party (22%), and Liberal Democrats (17%).

Johnson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Tory Party leader in 2019-2022.