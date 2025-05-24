PREVIEW: Parliamentary, regional elections to be held in Venezuela

CARACAS, May 25. /TASS/. Venezuela will see the next parliamentary and governor elections.

Almost 21.5 mln voters will decide, who will take offices in local authorities. Candidates were put forward by 54 parties, political and public movements and organizations.

In total, 285 members of the National Assembly (the unicameral parliament), 24 governors and 260 members of legislative councils will be elected. Elections will be held for the first time in the territory disputed with Guyana, where the 24th State of Guyana-Essequibo of Venezuela was formed in April 2024.