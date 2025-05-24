Russia winning drone race against Ukraine — The Times

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. Russia has taken the lead in the drone race against Ukraine, outproducing it in the manufacture and use of medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, The Times reported.

According to the British newspaper, a new generation of Russian FPV drones and their fiber optic variants have reshaped the front line and the tactics of warfare.

"The changes posed by drones are so fast that concepts we implemented just a month ago no longer work now," the newspaper quoted a Ukrainian infantry battalion commander as saying.

Over the past week alone, he stressed, Russian drone strike ranges have increased by four kilometers.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said that the special military operation had generated more interest in Russian weapons among foreign partners.