West divided over Ukraine conflict, founder of Schiller Institute says

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. There is no unity regarding support to Ukraine in the West, and the German economy is facing the deepest crisis and a loss of markets because of that, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of the International Schiller Institute, told TASS ahead of a two-day international conference on working toward joint solutions to global crises and establishing a new just world order starting Saturday.

"The West is not homogeneous. You know you have the Coalition of the Willing who are trying to keep the war in Ukraine going. But that is not the unified outlook. For example, you have no unity in NATO about this question, because otherwise you wouldn't need a coalition of the willing," Zepp-LaRouche argued. "The Coalition of the Willing definition means already that there are some parts of NATO, some NATO members who don't agree with that. And likewise, in the European Union, there are also an increasing number of countries and increasing number of forces within countries who do not agree with this confrontation course," she emphasized.

"Germany, for example, is the economy in a free fall. There are, every day, two to three small and medium industries going back bankrupt," the political activist maintained. According to her, "Germany is an export-oriented country which needs growing markets." "Obviously, the motor of the world economy is in Asia. It's primarily in China, but also the other Asian countries, and it is the aspiration of the countries of the Global South to end the period of 500 years of colonialism <…> and build up the value chain in their own country," she continued. "Countries like Germany, but also Italy, France and so forth <…> they have <…> engineering capacity and they still have something which would be urgently needed in the countries of the Global South to help them to build up their economies," Zepp-LaRouche said.

The same principle applies to the United States, she noted. If US President Donald Trump wants to "make America great again," she insisted, "he has to also think about the physical economy and not just the military industrial complex.".