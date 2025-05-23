Nearly 90% of Gaza’s medical facilities lost — Palestinian health minister

GENEVA, May 23. /TASS/. Less than ten medical establishments continue operating in the Gaza Strip, with nearly 90% of medical facilities being lost as a result of Israel’s operations, Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said.

"Only seven or eight out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially operating. We have lost 85-90% of medical facilities," he said in an interview with the Le Temps newspaper.

According to the minister, many Gaza residents are suffering from starvation. He said that it is quite possible that around 14,000 babied could die in Gaza within the next two days if no humanitarian aid reaches them, as UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affair Tom Fletcher. "As a matter of fact, the number of potential deaths is underestimated," he noted.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.