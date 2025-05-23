At least dozen people injured in stabbing attack at train station in Hamburg — newspaper

BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. At least 12 people were injured in a stabbing incident at Hamburg’s main railway terminal, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, several of the injured are in serious condition. The German police, it said, detained the attacker - a female. Previous reports said that the police had taken a man into custody.

The Hamburg police confirmed the knife attack and said that the attacker was detained.

The incident occurred on platform 13/14 at about six in the evening. First reports put the number of those hurt at eight. Later, the police specified that three of those injured are in critical condition, three more were seriously wounded, and six others received minor injuries. A probe is underway.

Train traffic has been suspended and adjacent streets have been blocked.