Iran’s General Staff warns US of potential new wars like Vietnam, Afghanistan

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has warned that the US could face "new wars like Vietnam and Afghanistan" if Washington chooses to spark another crisis in the Middle East.

"America is once again misjudging the situation, as is its duplicitous president, who tried to turn Iran’s allies against it during a recent Middle East visit. The objective is to rekindle Iranophobia, which is destined to fail, and to extract billions of dollars from regional countries to ease [US] economic difficulties and fix internal challenges. However, America fails to realize that Iran’s peaceful strategy has always focused on promoting regional security and stability. Any provocations initiated by the US are doomed to the same failure as Vietnam and Afghanistan," the Iranian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted the General Staff’s statement as saying.

US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13-16. He claimed that Iran allegedly was sowing "chaos and terror" in the Middle East.