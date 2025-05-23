UN alarmed by Europe's militarization, sees it as dangerous trend

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Europe's move to an ideology of militarization is alarming and constitutes a dangerous trend, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman in an interview.

"What is very dangerous now, at least in European capitals, is this militarization of the political thinking," he pointed out.

Moratinos emphasized that European integration was intended as a peace project, following from the 1950 Schuman Declaration and the 1957 Treaty of Rome, which underscored the idea of peace. "They use in the preamble of the declaration and the treaty seven times the concept of peace," he pointed out. "The Community of Coal and Steel (the ECSC - TASS) was the first brick to develop the European community and then the European Union. It was to put the heavy industry not to produce arms, but to produce industrial products that would serve for the prosperity of the people of Europe," the high representative pointed out, adding that the association was established to support the production of agricultural machinery, industrial equipment, automobile and scientific research machines.

"And now we are going to go back to produce arms and military equipment," Moratinos stated, noting that it is necessary now to be really cautious in this regard.