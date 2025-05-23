PARIS, May 23. /TASS/. Retired French Armed Forces Colonel Jacques Auger, now a political analyst, emphasized the strategic importance of fostering closer ties between France and Russia. He told TASS that friendly relations between the two nations align with their national interests and are essential for regional stability.

Auger confirmed his participation in the upcoming 13th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security, scheduled to be held in Moscow from May 27 to 29. He described the gathering as a valuable platform for dialogue, stating, "This meeting offers an opportunity to engage in joint discussions and to maintain, albeit cautiously, the vital links that can help rebuild trust and friendship between France and Russia – two major poles of stability and balance in Europe."

While current official relations between Paris and Moscow are strained, Auger stressed that Russia should not be viewed as a threat or enemy. Instead, he advocates for Russia to be considered a partner and ally in addressing genuine threats to peace and stability – not those fabricated for ideological reasons. "The upcoming meeting is an opportunity to reaffirm this stance," he added.

Auger pointed out that many in France share this perspective, rooted in a respect for the republic, its history, and its national interests. He recalled General Charles de Gaulle’s emphasis on maintaining good relations with Moscow, noting that "in a tense international climate, continuing dialogue aligns with de Gaulle’s belief that unity between Russia and France signifies strength, whereas division invites danger."

He also called for the development of a new security architecture in Europe, emphasizing the broader global context. "We are witnessing profound shifts – from a unipolar world to a multipolar one – requiring new frameworks for stability and cooperation," Auger concluded.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on May 27-29 at the "Russia" National Center.

The Security Council of the Russian Federation has been holding the annual international meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues since 2010. It is an important international platform for exchange of views on all global security-related issues and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation between partner countries to combat international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.