Political analyst predicts future tensions between Romania, Moldova

CHISINAU, May 23. /TASS/. The victory of Nicusor Dan in Romania's presidential election, who is considered a pro-globalist, only delayed the conflict with Moldova, where people of the same political orientation remain in power, Ian Lisnevski, the head of Moldova's Intellect Group analytical think tank, told TASS.

The expert believes that disputes in Eastern European countries may arise amid the decline of the globalist era and the change in leadership. "Nicusor's election has only postponed the problems that will surface between Moldova and Romania," Lisnevski emphasized. "Today, it is still possible for him to win the election. But everyone realizes that the wave of sovereignty and nationalism now sweeping Europe will only grow stronger. The reason is not only Ukraine but also the decline of the neoliberal system and all the unresolved problems that began with the onset of the pandemic. <…> This system has already outlived itself. It seems to me that there is a transition to a new system. We can see this in France, Germany, and all European countries," the expert noted.

Lisnevski also pointed out that George Simion's victory in the Romanian presidential elections could have created difficulties for Moldova, as he was previously banned from entering the country. Then, according to the expert, two approaches to building a political course would clash: the globalist approach, to which Sandu and her team adhere, and Simion's approach of sovereignty.

Romanian presidential election

The May 18 presidential elections in Romania were repeated. According to the results of the second round, Simion received 46.40% of votes, while his rival Dan secured 53.60%. The scheduled election was interrupted late last year by the Constitutional Court after nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu received the most votes in the first round on November 24, 2024. The court made this decision under the pretext of illegal financing of Georgescu's campaign, hacking attacks on the digital infrastructure used in the electoral process, and alleged Russian interference.