KURSK, May 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are staffed primarily with people over 45 years old, there are practically no young people serving there, a prisoner of war told TASS.

"Over 45 [years old], there is no youth," Vitaly Melokost, a serviceman of Ukraine’s 110th separate mechanized brigade, said when asked about the average age of Ukrainian servicemen.

According to him, young people have also disappeared from the streets of Ukrainian cities. "Everyone has been chosen (mobilized to the Ukrainian military - TASS). Some escaped, and some are hiding," he added.

Earlier, a senior Russian defense official told Krasnaya Zvezda that Ukraine had lost 590,000 servicemen in 2024 alone and over one million in total since the beginning of the special military operation.