Colombian police say drug cartel plans assassination of police generals

BUENOS AIRES, May 23. /TASS/. The Colombian police have received information about an impending attempt at its generals by the Gulf Clan drug cartel, El Tiempo reported.

"Information indicating the planning of an assassination attempt on the director [of police Carlos Triana Beltran] was obtained from the intelligence and judicial division of the police," the statement said. Besides Beltran, the criminals want to kill other police generals.

According to law enforcement agencies, it may be "a revenge by criminal groups associated with drug trafficking for the results achieved during operations against these structures over the past three months." According to the police, since the beginning of the year, law enforcement officers have caught 489 members of the Gulf Clan and rebel armed groups, and confiscated 103 tons of drugs.

Law enforcement officers also published the correspondence of criminals, in which they discussed one of the trips of the head of the police and plans to kill him.