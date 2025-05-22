Trump believes talks with Iran 'moving in right direction' — White House

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that talks with Iran on its nuclear program are moving in the right direction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing for journalists.

She pointed out that Trump previously spoke over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that they discussed the murder of two Israeli embassy officials in Washington.

"But they (the two countries’ leaders - TASS) also did talk about a potential deal with Iran, which the president believes is moving along in the right direction," Leavitt noted.