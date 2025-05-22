Suspect in killing of two Israeli diplomats in US acted alone, says Justice Department

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. The US government believes that the suspect in the murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington on Wednesday acted alone, US Justice Department chief Pam Bondi stated.

"He is in custody, and authorities believe he acted alone," she told Fox News in an interview.

Bondi stressed that the suspect will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." "We will ensure everyone - America will be safe. We will do everything we can. This violence has to stop," she added.

Earlier, CNN reported that the suspect in the shooting outside the Metropolitan Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, had no previous criminal record. The shooting left two employees of the Israeli Embassy dead. According to the city's police chief Pamela Smith, the victims were a man and a woman. They were leaving an event held at the museum when the suspect opened fire. The shooter was taken into custody. Smith said the detainee was shouting "Free Palestine!" during the arrest.