Turkey to continue mediation for peace settlement in Ukraine — Security Council

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Turkey will continue its mediating efforts on settling the Ukraine conflict via diplomatic means, a statement following a session of the country's National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reads.

"Turkey will continue peace diplomacy and mediating efforts to achieve stable and just peace in Ukraine," the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish presidential office said.

On May 16, talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome.