No quick end to Ukraine conflict, talks may drag on for months — Merz

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that a peace deal on Ukraine is still a ways away.

"We have no illusions: there is no quick solution," he said at a joint press conference with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius. "This process just started and it could take many weeks, probably even many months," Merz said. Meanwhile, the German Chancellor denied the view that the US government is losing interest in attempts to find a solution through negotiations.

Europe is convinced that a peaceful solution meets the US’ interests, he said. "This is what I am trying to get across in discussions with the American government, including the US Congress. And I have a feeling that a large part of the American government and Congress sees it this way," Merz noted.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16. At the meeting the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs, provide their view on the possible future ceasefire, detailing it, and continue the negotiation process. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side was satisfied with their results. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had taken note of this request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on May 19, that Moscow was ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict. Vladimir Zelensky, following a conversation with Trump, said that Ukraine could sign a memorandum with Russia on the settlement of the conflict, and was waiting for Russian proposals to present his vision.

On May 19, Zelensky instructed the government to form a permanent expanded delegation for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but did not name the participants. Zelensky added that Kiev was ready for direct contacts with Moscow.