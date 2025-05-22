Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE

MADRID, May 22. /TASS/. The assassin of Andrey Portnov, a former adviser to Ukraine’s ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, fired at least nine shots before fleeing the scene with two accomplices, according to sources familiar with the investigation cited by the news agency EFE. Spanish police are currently searching for three individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

Investigators have recovered nine spent cartridges at the scene, indicating the number of shots fired. Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence.

The motives behind the attack remain unclear, and multiple lines of inquiry are being pursued. The judge overseeing Portnov’s case has ordered the case files to be classified.

Portnov was shot on May 21 in Posuelo de Alarcon, located within the Autonomous Community of Madrid. As of now, law enforcement agencies have not reported any arrests related to the incident.