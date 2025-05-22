Romania's president-elect pledges to continue support for Ukraine

BUCHAREST, May 22. /TASS/. Romania remains committed to supporting Ukraine and is prepared to participate in the country's reconstruction efforts, President-elect Nicusor Dan stated during the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum.

"Our assistance to Ukraine will persist. We all, of course, hope for peace or at least a ceasefire as soon as possible. Until then, Europe – and Romania as part of Europe – must provide Ukraine with all necessary support to ensure that any negotiated peace is as fair and reasonable for it as possible," he emphasized. "Once conditions allow, we are certainly open to engaging in reconstruction activities."

Dan also highlighted his support for Bucharest’s initiatives to aid Kiev, despite having been somewhat opposed to the governments of the past three years. He described Romania’s approach as "the right course," noting that it considers not only national security but also the stability of Moldova.

In the presidential election held on May 18, Nicusor Dan, an independent candidate, emerged victorious with 53.60% of the vote after all ballots were counted. His opponent, George Simion, leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians, garnered 46.40%. Among Romanians voting abroad, Dan secured 44.14%, while Simion received 55.86%.