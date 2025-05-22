Armenia's withdrawal from EAEU not on agenda — minister

YEREVAN, May 22. /TASS/. The Armenian government has reaffirmed its commitment to remaining within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan clarifying that withdrawal from the organization is not on the table. He emphasized that legislative initiatives related to European integration do not include plans to exit the EAEU, stating, "Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and there is no agenda to leave this organization. We continue to follow this logic."

Minister Papoyan explained that Armenia’s current stance is grounded in its membership in the EAEU and the fact that it has not applied for European Union membership. "First, we are now in another economic union (the EAEU). Second, Armenia has not submitted an application [for EU membership]. I, at least as a member of the government, do not know about any other agenda," he said.

He also assured that recent legislative efforts are solely aimed at strengthening cooperation with the EU, contingent upon the EU’s willingness to engage. When asked if these initiatives are directed against Russia, Papoyan responded firmly, "Our actions are never directed against or for any country. There will be negative consequences if we base our actions on a logic that favors or disfavors some country. We act solely in the interests of Armenia," he stressed.

On April 4, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law launching the process for Armenia’s accession to the European Union. However, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan clarified that this move does not automatically trigger accession, as a referendum would be necessary. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed concern, suggesting that Armenia’s steps toward the EU could be seen as a move toward exiting the EAEU, since joining the EU is incompatible with EAEU membership. Nonetheless, Economy Minister Papoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s intention to remain within the EAEU, emphasizing that there are no plans to leave.