Europe unlikely to ever form single army, top Polish diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. A European army uniting the national forces of EU countries is never going to be established, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"I would caution against using the term ‘European army’ because I don't believe it is ever going to happen. Some may see a European army as a coalition of national armies, and I don’t think it will happen," he told Polskie Radio.

The concept of forming a joint European army has been circulating for at least a decade. It gained more traction during US President Donald Trump’s first term, as he made it clear that Washington was no longer willing to offer "a defense umbrella" to Europe within NATO. In November 2023, then top EU diplomat Josep Borrell stated that the European Union would make its 5,000-strong rapid reaction force fully operational by 2025.