US-Ukraine minerals deal doesn’t stipulate for military guarantees — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The US did not provide Ukraine with security guarantees as part of the mineral deal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"All of our aid is going to be analyzed," he said about assistance to Ukraine. "If we ever identify the misappropriation or movements around then we will certainly address it."

"The broader point, and is the one you make, is that we provided extraordinary amounts of assistance to Ukraine, but this war now has to come to an end. There is no military solution to this war. It only ends in a negotiated settlement," Rubio went on to say.

Asked whether the minerals deal signed between the US and Ukraine provides for security guarantees, he replied, "There are no military guarantees, correct."

In the deal signed on April 30, the sides agreed to set up an investment fund, which should become a key conduit for investments in the development of the Ukrainian economy. It is also meant to shore up a strategic partnership between the countries. Vladimir Zelensky later signed off on the ratification of the agreement after it gained the parliament's blessing.