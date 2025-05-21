Former president wants to invite Durov to Moldova to uncover Western interference in polls

CHISINAU, May 21. /TASS/. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon intends to invite Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram messaging app, to the country to testify about possible interference by Western countries in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

"I am convinced that Pavel Durov knows important details about meddling by foreign structures in the elections in the Republic of Moldova, including the 2020 and 2024 presidential election campaigns. He himself admitted that the French special services showed a special interest in the political and electoral processes in our country. In connection with these public statements, we will invite him to Chisinau immediately after the parliamentary elections this autumn to testify about the election fraud by some Western countries to help the PAS (Party of Action and Solidarity) - and Maia Sandu win," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dodon hopes that Durov's future testimony will help the opposition cancel the results of the presidential elections, which, in his opinion, Sandu won thanks to large-scale vote-rigging.

"Sandu was elected president not in Moldova, but in the Western embassies, where Soros's henchmen worked on their propaganda machinations; abuses took place during the vote count," the politician added.

On May 18, Durov said that earlier this spring, Telegram had refused to block the channels of Romanian conservatives ahead of the election at the request of Nicolas Lerner, head of France’s DGSE foreign spy agency. The agency confirmed that "they have been forced to contact Pavel Durov directly several times in recent years to remind him of his company's responsibility to prevent threats of terrorism and child pornography," but it "strongly denies the allegations of requests to ban accounts in connection with any electoral process." Later, Durov said he was ready to testify about alleged external interference in the Romanian presidential election. According to him, French intelligence was interested in the IP addresses of citizens of Romania, Moldova and Ukraine under the guise of combating terrorism and child pornography.