Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill over 150 Palestinians on May 18 — TV channel

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. At least 151 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on May 18, including 70 in the shelling of Gaza City and in the north of the enclave, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Prime Minister's Office, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have entered the decisive phase of Operation "Gideon’s Chariots" to defeat the radical Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Gendelman noted that "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," launching "pinpoint strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions." "Over the past week, aviation has hit hundreds of targets, destroying warehouses, tunnels, and rocket and terrorist positions within the enclave," the adviser recalled.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.