Israeli army begins demolition of Gaza hospital, locking 55 people inside building — TV

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen have started demolishing the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, trapping at least 55 people inside, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the Israel Defense Forces used heavy military equipment and bulldozers to demolish the hospital's gates and completely destroy the northern wall of the building. Inside, 12 medics and 43 patients remain trapped. The TV channel also reported gunshots and artillery in the area. The Israeli military is targeting the intensive care unit.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Indonesian Hospital was the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza and served approximately 400,000 people living in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.