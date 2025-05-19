Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski leads in Poland's presidential election — exit polls

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Rafal Trzaskowski, a candidate from Poland’s ruling centrist Civic Coalition, retains his lead in the first round of the presidential election, but the gap with his main opponent Karol Nawrocki, representing the opposition Law and Justice party, remains minimal, according to the results of exit polls published by the Polish media.

According to these results, Trzaskowski received 31.1% of the votes, while Nawrocki got 29.1%.

The first round of the presidential election was held in Poland on May 18. The National Electoral Commission plans to announce the official election results on the evening of May 19 or the morning of May 20. The second round of the election will be held on June 1.