Vance, Rubio discuss with Zelensky progress of Ukraine talks — White House

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the course of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with Vladimir Zelensky, the White House press service said in a statement.

According to it, during a meeting in Rome, Vance, Rubio, and Zelensky "discussed their shared goal" of concluding the conflict and "provided updates on the current state of negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace." On Sunday, Vance and Rubio attended the Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held talks in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners of war on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis, present a vision for a potential future ceasefire, and continue negotiations. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that the Russian side was satisfied with the result of the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the respective states, a request that Russia had taken "into account.".