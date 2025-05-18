Trump wishes Biden ‘fast and successful recovery’

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has wished a "fast and successful recovery" to his predecessor Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Earlier, Biden's office released a statement saying that the 46th US president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. According to a spokesperson, the cancer is responsive to hormone therapy, allowing it to be effectively controlled.

The former US leader is 82 years old. In March 2023, he underwent surgical excision.