Center-right coalition winning Portugal’s snap parliamentary elections

According to the ministry, the coalition is garnering 37.61% of votes

MADRID, May 18. /TASS/. The center-right Democratic Alliance led by acting Prime Minister Luis Montenegro is leading Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections in Portugal, the Internal Administration Ministry said after counting 62.32% of ballots.

According to the ministry, the coalition is garnering 37.61% of votes. It is followed by the far right Enough! party (23.17%) and the Socialist Party (23.12%).

The regular parliamentary elections were originally scheduled for 2028 but in March, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced his decision to dissolve the parliament and call early elections after the lawmakers voted no-confidence to the Luis Montenegro government amid the political crisis that broke out in February. The crisis was provoked by media reports about Spinumviva, a company owned by the prime minister’s family. Although the company was established before Montenegro took to politics, it allegedly received money from companies Montenegro used to work for in the past.

Durov says rejected French intelligence chief’s request to ban Romanian conservatives
Earlier in the day, he said that a Western European government asked Telegram "to silence conservative voices in Romania" but he refused to do this
US puts forward official terms for resolving nuclear standoff with Iran
"The Iranian authorities have to move quickly, or something bad's going to happen," Donald Trump said
Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication
US Congress may tighten sanctions against Moscow — Rubio
Reuters reported on Friday that a number of US lawmakers have stepped up calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow amid what they say is "little progress in ceasefire talks" in Istanbul
Iran to continue enrichment activity, despite US statements — top diplomat
Witkoff said earlier in the day that the United States cannot allow Iran to continue enriching uranium as this may lead to weaponization, and this is his country’s principled position
US envoy says hopes Putin-Trump phone call will be successful
Among the topics he cited the Ukrainian settlement and trade. Apart from that, in his words, he would call Zelensky and leaders of NATO countries after his phone talks with Putin
Nicusor Dan winning second round of presidential election in Romania — exit polls
Dan’s rival, the leader of the opposition nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, George Simion, is scoring 45.9% of votes
Merz receives certificate of appointment as German chancellor from President Steinmeier
Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers elected Merz as chancellor in the second round of voting
At least three killed in blast near police station in eastern Syria — agency
According to the agency, presumably the bomb was planted in a car
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Hamas ready to release up to 9 hostages in exchange for 60-day ceasefire — TV
According to the television channel, a Hamas spokesman said that the movement would agree to release from seven to nine hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and release of 300 Palestinian prisoners
Actor Richard Chamberlain died at age of 90
According to him, the actor died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke
Telegram refused to silence Romanian conservatives ahead of election — Durov
In this context, he changed the name of his channel from the French-style Du Rove's Channel to the Latin transcription of his name, Pavel Durov
Cargo transit via Northern Sea Route increased by 46% in 2024 — official
Aleksey Chekunkov noted that today the main challenge is the creation of the icebreakers fleet
More than 150 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — Ministry of Health
The ministry reported that hospitals in Gaza received 459 wounded individuals
Over 800,000 Russians traveled to Thailand in 2025 — Thai Ministry
In total, 10.7 million international travelers visited Thailand from January 1
Kiev can run out of munitions in four months if Washington cuts off supplies — Bloomberg
"The European Union is incapable of filling the gap," Bloomberg opinion columnist Max Hastings said
EU not worth seat in Ukraine peace talks — Polish presidential candidate
Karol Nawrocki emphasized that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had not been able to influence the situation in any way before, and French President Emmanuel Macron "did not invite anyone to talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin himself"
Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet — Air Force
According to the Air Force, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated; his condition is satisfactory
Israel begins crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza — adviser
The Israel Defense Forces announced earlier that the Israeli military had begun combat operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots
Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged Istanbul negotiation terms
"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Dmitry Peskov noted
US legislators renew calls to pass anti-Russia sanctions after talks — Reuters
It has not been indicated when corresponding bills might be brought up for a vote
Russian air defenses down 75 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems and 35,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
Arab League Summit condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
According to Iraq’s INA news agency, the organization urged the international community to unify "our efforts to achieve the interests of the peoples of our region" "condemning the Zionist aggression on Syria"
US wants Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions — Rubio
The Secretary of State added that US President Donald Trump would prefer to resolve disagreements with Tehran through negotiations rather than military action
The Vatican could serve as venue for talks on Ukraine — secretary of state
Earlier, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the Holy See is ready to facilitate a peace deal and urged the sides to hold a direct dialogue
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
UNICEF brands Gaza Strip as deadly location for children
According to UNICEF Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder, only in the past two months, more than 950 children have reportedly been killed in strikes across the Gaza Strip
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Battlegroup West destroys 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations of Ukraine
The battlegroup also destroyed three Ukrainian field ammunition depots
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12
The source noted that NATO was in talks with Russia on this issue
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates 11 Ukrainian UAV control points in one day
Alexander Gordeyev emphasized that the battlegroup continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation
Brazilian embassy confirms president's plane to make stopover in Moscow
Earlier, Lula da Silva said that he intends to return to Moscow after his visit to China to talk with Vladimir Putin about the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul
EU to start drafting 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Finnish foreign minister
Elina Valtonen noted that a seventeenth package of sanctions was a right decision
Russia-US positive dialogue may give chance for peace in Middle East — Palestinian envoy
Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted that Russia, China, India, and BRICS as a whole is the new world
Nearly 100 killed in Gaza since morning — health ministry
Over 140 were wounded
Explosion occurs in California, leaving one person dead
Local authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act
Robinson helicopter makes hard landing in Moscow Region, pilot unhurt
According to the Investigative Committee, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Islavskoye in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region
India sees potential for cooperation with Russia in green energy — Oil Minister
Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized that for a country like India, three factors are essential in the energy sector: resource availability, affordability, and environmental sustainability
Ukraine loses up to 1,345 troops in special op zone over past day
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns
French foreign ministry denies alleged interference in election in Romania
Earlier in the day, Telegram messenger’s co-founder Pavel Durov wrote on his channel that Telegram had refused to silence channels of Romanian conservatives ahead of the presidential election in that country as was requested by a European country
Trzaskowski, Nawrocki to vie for Polish presidential office in second round of voting
The final voting results are expected to be announce either late on May 19 or early on May 20
Sochi airport evacuated amid bomb scare
Sochi International Airport received an email about a bomb. The emergency services are searching the airport building
Russia heard no initiatives to create demilitarized zone from Kiev — Kremlin
"We have not heard a single statement to this effect from Kiev," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russian negotiators in Turkey qualified, vested with full authority — head of delegation
According to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation is determined to carry out a constructive dialogue aimed at finding a common ground and searching for possible solutions
Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation"
Seven countries enough to hold Intervision contest in 2024
Such events are costly and not all the states of CIS and BRICS may afford it, said Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy
Russia's international reserves fall by $3.1 bln over week to $593.1 bln — Bank of Russia
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole
The uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons
Ukraine fails to turn Istanbul talks into show — Russian diplomat
The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning
Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert
The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area
One airline company interested in operating direct flights between Russia, Malaysia
Aeroflot - Russia's major airline - has no plans to resume flights to Malaysia, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin noted
European Parliament nominates Jeffrey Sachs for Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize
Nominations for the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize continue to flow in
Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV underway at St. Peter’s Square
The largest delegations that arrived for the ceremony are from Italy, Peru, and the United States
Top US diplomat says Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved militarily
Marco Rubio noted that the situation around the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remained complicated
Moscow to host Intervision song contest in 2025 — Putin’s decree
Around 20 countries, including all BRICS nations, have confirmed their participation
Trump pledges to address Gaza Strip’s problems
The US President highlighted that "a lot of people are starving, and there's a lot of bad things going on" in the enclave
France ready to discuss deployment of strategic bombers in EU countries — Macron
At the same time, he said that the deployment will be conditioned on three requirements: "France will not pay for the security of others," the deployment will not undermine France’s own security, and the president of France, who is also the supreme commander-in-chief
US, Europe to work jointly to resolve Ukrainian conflict and establish peace — Trump
"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis", US President said
Lavrov castigates US for reluctance to speak openly about bioweapons with other nations
According to the top diplomat, the United States seeks to take international security issues into its own hands, prohibiting any inclusive dialogue that could enable a consensus
Russia to prepare document on Ukraine with demands for ceasefire — Rubio
The Secretary of State noted that, during their conversation, he had also wanted to know Lavrov's opinion on the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16
Slovak PM says Russia is Europe’s second largest LNG supplier to Europe
Robert Fico also slammed the European Union’s policy of curtailing Russian energy imports to the EU countries and stressed that his country is interested in supplies of cheap energy sources from Russia
History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over
Israeli army announces extensive strikes, planned expansion of operations in Gaza Strip
The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip
Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf
More than 150 delegations are expected to attend
Romanian foreign ministry sees signs of Russia’s interference in presidential election
Romania is holding the runoff presidential election on May 18
Ukraine redeploys Aidar militants to border with Dnepropetrovsk Region
Тhe security source added that the Ukrainian army is rushing to relocate forces to the border between the two regions attempting to bolster defenses on that section of the frontline
Russia’s special military-op in Ukraine aimed at long-lasting peace — Putin
The president stressed that Russia has ample forces to complete the special military operation and reach the designated objectives
Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer — media
"The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," The New York Times reported
US determined not to allow Iran continue uranium enrichment — special envoy
The United States and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program
Press review: Mutiny trips West’s nuclear alarms and Kiev’s terror talk hides attack plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 27th
Top Hungarian diplomat warns against admitting Ukraine into EU
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia
US, Russia to decide on time, location of Trump-Putin meeting — Rubio
In an interview with CBS News, the top US diplomat noted that currently, the US and Russian sides must determine when and where such a meeting will take place and its main topics
FBI classifies California car explosion as terrorist attack
According Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the incident was a deliberate act of terrorism and the service will will determine whether it constitutes international or domestic terrorism
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Istanbul meeting draws noose around Zelensky's neck even tighter — politician
Zelensky hoped the Western media would amplify his outcry, declare him a hero, and allow him to return to Kiev in triumph. However, this scenario was doomed from the outset," Viktor Medvedchuk said
