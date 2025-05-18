Center-right coalition winning Portugal’s snap parliamentary elections

MADRID, May 18. /TASS/. The center-right Democratic Alliance led by acting Prime Minister Luis Montenegro is leading Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections in Portugal, the Internal Administration Ministry said after counting 62.32% of ballots.

According to the ministry, the coalition is garnering 37.61% of votes. It is followed by the far right Enough! party (23.17%) and the Socialist Party (23.12%).

The regular parliamentary elections were originally scheduled for 2028 but in March, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced his decision to dissolve the parliament and call early elections after the lawmakers voted no-confidence to the Luis Montenegro government amid the political crisis that broke out in February. The crisis was provoked by media reports about Spinumviva, a company owned by the prime minister’s family. Although the company was established before Montenegro took to politics, it allegedly received money from companies Montenegro used to work for in the past.