Top Hungarian diplomat warns against admitting Ukraine into EU

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BUDAPEST, May 18. /TASS/. Ukraine, as Europe’s most corrupt country, cannot be admitted to the European Union as it will become a source of crime for other members of the community, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe and is in a state of war. This is a country whose hundreds of thousands of workers would flood Hungary’s labor market. If we admit them to the European Union, it will be a place harboring Ukrainian mafia," he said at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which was broadcast live by national television.

He also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia. "They want to push Ukraine toward joining the European Union and us - toward a war between the Ukrainian-EU union with Russia," he said, adding that Ukraine is nor ready to joining the EU "in any aspect.".

Middle East conflict
Israel begins crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza — adviser
The Israel Defense Forces announced earlier that the Israeli military had begun combat operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots
West fears that pro-Russian forces could come to power in Ukraine — Polish minister
"We can’t allow the situation that happened after the "orange revolution" on the Maidan to repeat itself," Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said
Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV to take place at St. Peter’s Square
The largest delegations will come from Italy, Peru - where Pope Leo XIV served as a missionary for several decades during his pastoral ministry - and the United States, his country of origin
Ukraine conflict cannot be ended militarily, talks needed — Erdogan
"We are determined to continue our mediation role to end this war," Turkish president said
At least two dead after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge
According to the New York Post, 17 were injured
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
At least 35 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
According to the report, the victims were Palestinians located in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, which is home to displaced persons
Not only Muslims interested in Islamic banking — Association of Russian Banks
Anatoly Kozlachkov said that non-Muslim citizens are considering it to be a better option for them
Putin instructs to prepare proposals on comprehensive development of Arctic zone
The Russian leader highlighted the scientific and technical development of the Arctic zone, the implementation of important industrial projects as well as the development of transport infrastructure in the region
Good results of Russia-Ukraine talks would not be possible without Trump — Dmitriev
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Ukraine fails to turn Istanbul talks into show — Russian diplomat
The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning
Almaz-Antey to show its latest air defense systems at MILEX-2025 in Minsk
According to the concern’s press service, the Belarusian capital will host models of the state-of-the-art S-350E Vityaz medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
Phone conversation between Putin, Trump in the works, Kremlin confirms to TASS
The most recent phone conversation between Putin and Trump was held on March 18
Co-founder of crypto game Blum arrested in Moscow on large-scale fraud charges
Meanwhile, the official website of the Zamoskvoretsky Court confirmed that materials related to Smerkis’s arrest were indeed submitted to the court for consideration, although it does not specify the final decision rendered
Four people seriously injured in vessel collision with Brooklyn Bridge
There were a total of 277 people on board, Mayor Eric Adams reported
Russia to prepare list of ceasefire terms, hand it over to Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the specific content of the document would not be disclosed, as the negotiation process remains confidential
Rubio does not rule out that Russia and Ukraine may accept Vatican's meeting proposal
"So, hopefully we'll get to that stage where talks are happening on a regular basis and that the Vatican will have the opportunity to be one of the options," US Secretary of State noted
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
West frightened by arrival of Russian delegation in Istanbul — Russian Foreign Ministry
"It’s high time for the West to cease this hysteria, regain composure, and bring their puppets in Kiev to the negotiating table," Maria Zakharova concluded
Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged Istanbul negotiation terms
"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukrainian army demoralized by Russia’s successes on battlefields near Donetsk — expert
Yan Gagin added that Russian servicemen continue to fulfill their combat missions to liberate communities in the DPR
US determined not to allow Iran continue uranium enrichment — special envoy
The United States and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program
Ukraine loses up to 1,345 troops in special op zone over past day
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns
Russian, Ukrainian delegations interacted in Russian in Istanbul — source
As reported earlier on Friday, the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the spring of 2022 had kicked off in Istanbul
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
FBI classifies California car explosion as terrorist attack
According Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the incident was a deliberate act of terrorism and the service will will determine whether it constitutes international or domestic terrorism
Kremlin says decision to launch ATACMS missiles deep into Russia 'escalation of tensions'
Moscow's position should be absolutely clear to everyone, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
US pragmatically moves away from 'democratization agenda' — Russian intelligence chief
Russia sees this as a pragmatic shift by the new White House team, which has regained the capacity for critical thinking
Explosion occurs in California, leaving one person dead
Local authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act
US, Russia to decide on time, location of Trump-Putin meeting — Rubio
In an interview with CBS News, the top US diplomat noted that currently, the US and Russian sides must determine when and where such a meeting will take place and its main topics
Russia’s special military-op in Ukraine aimed at long-lasting peace — Putin
The president stressed that Russia has ample forces to complete the special military operation and reach the designated objectives
Russia’s West battlegroup destroys Starlink station, 34 UAV control points
Over the past 24 hours the enemy lost 15 mortar crews and 3 robotic platforms
Telegram refused to silence Romanian conservatives ahead of election — Durov
In this context, he changed the name of his channel from the French-style Du Rove's Channel to the Latin transcription of his name, Pavel Durov
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates 11 Ukrainian UAV control points in one day
Alexander Gordeyev emphasized that the battlegroup continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation
Nearly 100 killed in Gaza since morning — health ministry
Over 140 were wounded
Rosneft withdraws from gas assets in Vietnam
The company did not disclose the purchaser of assets
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Orban believes Ukraine agreement to follow Putin-Trump meeting
"It could only be reached if President Trump continues his peaceful initiative," the premier added
Expert says full trade embargo against Russia would cause serious problems for EU
"The news about the possible introduction by the European Union of large duties and even a full-fledged trade embargo against Russia raises questions about the feasibility of such an initiative and its potential consequences," Nikolay Gaponenko said
Israeli army announces extensive strikes, planned expansion of operations in Gaza Strip
The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip
Read more
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems and 35,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported
PREVIEW: Over 100 Russian producers participating in ‘Made in Russia’ festival in China
The festival continues developing the ‘Season of Russian gifts’ concept chosen for REC events this year
Moscow says Ukraine needs to step away from microphone, come to negotiating table
"No matter how loud these NATO benchwarmers shout from the sidelines, in order to take a shot on goal, the Ukrainian national team needs to take the field," Maria Zakharova said
At least two dead, 17 injured after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge
The daily later specified that four of the injured people in the incident remained at hospitals in critical condition
Strategy of war of attrition not working with Russia — US official
"We are working to try to fix many years of [Washington’s] failed and bad diplomacy," Morgan Ortagus said
Slovak PM says Russia is Europe’s second largest LNG supplier to Europe
Robert Fico also slammed the European Union’s policy of curtailing Russian energy imports to the EU countries and stressed that his country is interested in supplies of cheap energy sources from Russia
Arab League Summit condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
According to Iraq’s INA news agency, the organization urged the international community to unify "our efforts to achieve the interests of the peoples of our region" "condemning the Zionist aggression on Syria"
Turkish foreign minister describes current stage of settlement in Ukraine as critical
Hakan Fidan highlighted the steadfast commitment of the parties to peace
US Congress may tighten sanctions against Moscow — Rubio
Reuters reported on Friday that a number of US lawmakers have stepped up calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow amid what they say is "little progress in ceasefire talks" in Istanbul
Presidential election begins in Poland
More than 29 million Polish citizens have the right to cast their votes for one of 13 candidates
Austrian representative wins Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Russia has been barred from participating in the contest since 2022 by decision of the European Broadcasting Union
Russian combat helicopter wipes out Bradley IFV, Ukrainian army’s ferry with one missile
As its specific feature, the Izdeliye-305 missile developed by the High-Precision Systems Holding Company is maximally protected against enemy jamming
Russian prisoners need medical care after torture in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the Russian servicemen that are currently in captivity in Ukraine will be provided with highly skilled medical care and rehabilitation in hospitals of the South Military District and Moscow
US envoy says hopes Putin-Trump phone call will be successful
Among the topics he cited the Ukrainian settlement and trade. Apart from that, in his words, he would call Zelensky and leaders of NATO countries after his phone talks with Putin
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
More than 150 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — Ministry of Health
The ministry reported that hospitals in Gaza received 459 wounded individuals
US wants Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions — Rubio
The Secretary of State added that US President Donald Trump would prefer to resolve disagreements with Tehran through negotiations rather than military action
West uses Ukrainians as cannon fodder in pursuing geopolitical goals — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the crisis of the Western-centered world has primarily affected the system of values
Six Russian tech companies present their developments at KazanForum — ASI
ASI organized the session "Tech-connect: technological projects of the future," at which the companies were able to discuss the prospects for the development of their production
Kalashnikov starts mass deliveries of low-noise firing devices for AK-12 to Russian army
The key features include the complete elimination of muzzle flash, and a reduced noise level
Car explosion in California was caused by bomb — mayor
It has been confirmed that it was a bomb, either placed inside or near the vehicle, he said according to Reuters
US wants to make progress on Ukraine in coming days — Rubio
"We're trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly and destructive war," US Secretary of State said
Robinson helicopter makes hard landing in Moscow Region, pilot unhurt
According to the Investigative Committee, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Islavskoye in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region
Trump expresses confidence his meeting with Putin will be organized, held
US President added that his meetings with Vladimir Zelensky were not easy
Ukraine redeploys Aidar militants to border with Dnepropetrovsk Region
Тhe security source added that the Ukrainian army is rushing to relocate forces to the border between the two regions attempting to bolster defenses on that section of the frontline
Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication
Battlegroup West destroys 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations of Ukraine
The battlegroup also destroyed three Ukrainian field ammunition depots
Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation"
Major prisoner swap meaningful step in talks between Moscow, Kiev — Vucic
The Serbian leader added that he did not expect combat operations to end shortly, noting that he voiced his opinion "more as an analyst than as the president of the republic"
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
One airline company interested in operating direct flights between Russia, Malaysia
Aeroflot - Russia's major airline - has no plans to resume flights to Malaysia, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin noted
Istanbul meeting draws noose around Zelensky's neck even tighter — politician
Zelensky hoped the Western media would amplify his outcry, declare him a hero, and allow him to return to Kiev in triumph. However, this scenario was doomed from the outset," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
Negotiations between Putin and Trump, not with Zelensky, needed for peace in Ukraine — MP
Viktor Vodolatsky explained that Zelensky’s demands for direct negotiations are driven by instructions from advisers in France, Britain, and Germany, who continuously oversee and direct the Kiev delegation’s actions
IN BRIEF: Lavrov calls Istanbul talks 'intriguing,' urges pan-Eurasian unity
"Everyone, of course, is talking about Ukraine right now due to the intrigue that is unfolding in Istanbul," the Russian foreign minister said
General elections in Palestine to take place within year — LAS
"The people can elect their legitimate representatives only via democratic elections," said in declaration
US legislators renew calls to pass anti-Russia sanctions after talks — Reuters
It has not been indicated when corresponding bills might be brought up for a vote
Top US, Russian diplomats discuss US plan on Ukrainian peace settlement — State Department
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that on March 17, a phone conversation between Lavrov and Rubio was held at the initiative of the US side
Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole
The uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons
Polish presidential election’s turnout stands at over 20% by Sunday noon
More than 29 million Polish citizens have the right to cast their votes for one of 13 candidates running in the presidential election at 32,000 polling stations across the country
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Belarus, Russia ready for joint exercises, these are defensive in nature — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that the countries were not going to attack anyone, contrary to what some people think
Liberation of Alexandropol to increase pressure on Ukrainian army in DPR
Additionally, the presence of Russian forces in that residential area will speed up an offensive on Konstantinovka
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey represent ‘tactical win’ for Moscow — report
The NYT said the Trump administration is feeling disillusioned due to a lack of progress in the efforts to achieve peace
Russia opens first warehouse distribution hub ‘Made in Russia’ in China
The facility started operating in the border city of Suifenhe, the report said
Mexican Navy sailing ship with 200 people on board crashes into Brooklyn Bridge — NYP
The New York City Fire Department has not yet responded to TASS’s request for comment
Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert
The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area
Russia to prepare document on Ukraine with demands for ceasefire — Rubio
The Secretary of State noted that, during their conversation, he had also wanted to know Lavrov's opinion on the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16
History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over
Russia regains export leadership to Kazakhstan in Q1 2025
The total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia for Q1 is estimated at approximately $5.36 bln
Orban urges EU to follow US resuming negotiations with Russian president
According to Hungarian Prime Minister, European leaders will have to conduct talks with Vladimir Putin sooner or later
Putin, Turkmenistan’s national leader hold phone call to discuss ties — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Kiev must release pro-Russian civilians alongside POWs — Kherson governor
"It is important that the initiative to exchange prisoners was voiced," Vladimir Saldo said
Kiev recognizes Russia's swap proposal makes sense — MFA
The diplomat pointed to remarks by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, who said the talks "made sense" "only for the sake" of the exchange under which both countries would hand over 1,000 prisoners to each other
Ukrainian POWs may not want to leave good treatment in Russia to come back home — lawmaker
During the first talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, the sides reached an agreement on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war from each side
Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet — Air Force
According to the Air Force, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated; his condition is satisfactory
One protester killed, several injured in central Tripoli
According to Libya Press, seven ministers and four deputies in Dbeibeh’s cabinet has already resigned amid growing protests
Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf
More than 150 delegations are expected to attend
Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV underway at St. Peter’s Square
The largest delegations that arrived for the ceremony are from Italy, Peru, and the United States
Trump says India ready to cut tariffs on US by 100%
Bloomberg said earlier that the US and India had finalized the conditions for trade in goods
