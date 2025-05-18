BUDAPEST, May 18. /TASS/. Ukraine, as Europe’s most corrupt country, cannot be admitted to the European Union as it will become a source of crime for other members of the community, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe and is in a state of war. This is a country whose hundreds of thousands of workers would flood Hungary’s labor market. If we admit them to the European Union, it will be a place harboring Ukrainian mafia," he said at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, which was broadcast live by national television.

He also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia. "They want to push Ukraine toward joining the European Union and us - toward a war between the Ukrainian-EU union with Russia," he said, adding that Ukraine is nor ready to joining the EU "in any aspect.".