Israel begins crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza — adviser

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. The Israeli military has begun the crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said.

"Israel has begun the crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Each meter taken by the Israel Defense Forces is a step to defeating Hmas, releasing hostages, and restoring stability."

According to Gendelman, Israel’s "ground forces are advancing inside the Gaza Strip," delivering "precise strikes on Hamas infrastructure and gaining key positions." In the past week, Israel’s air force "has hit hundreds of targets, eliminated weapons depots, tunnels, missile launchers, and terrorists" in the enclave.

"Now it is time to mop up the territory and restore security," he emphasized. "Israel is not seeking a war but is nor afraid of waging and winning it."

"Hamas’ power is built on fear, underground tunnels, and international cynicism. We will break down this system," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier that the Israeli military had begun combat operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.