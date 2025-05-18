More than 150 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — Ministry of Health

DUBAI, May 18. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, more than 150 people were killed and approximately 460 injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

The ministry reported that hospitals in Gaza received 459 wounded individuals and the bodies of 153 people who had been killed. It also noted that an unspecified number of victims remain trapped beneath rubble in streets and roadways, with emergency medical personnel and rescue teams unable to reach them.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of fatalities in Gaza since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023 has risen to 53,272, with another 120,673 people injured. Since March 18, 2025 alone, 3,131 individuals have been killed and 8,632 wounded.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in the enclave, launching large-scale strikes that effectively ended the ceasefire in place since January of this year. The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the renewed military campaign was a response to the refusal by the radical Palestinian group Hamas to accept proposals made during negotiations mediated by international parties. According to the Israeli side, the aim of the operation is to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the United States for reigniting the hostilities.