FBI classifies California car explosion as terrorist attack

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has classified the explosion of a bomb in a vehicle near a reproductive medicine clinic in the city of Palm Springs, California, as a terrorist attack.

According to Akil Davis, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the incident was a deliberate act of terrorism and the service will will determine whether it constitutes international or domestic terrorism.

He added that, in the FBI’s assessment, the intended target of the attack was the medical facility. Davis declined to disclose the name of the suspect, stating that doing so could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on Saturday, a car exploded near a medical center in Palm Springs, resulting in one fatality and injuring at least four others.