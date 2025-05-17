South Korea's ex-president quits ruling party amid upcoming election

SEOUL, May 17. /TASS/. South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol has quit the ruling conservative People Power Party (PPP) amid the upcoming June 3 elections for a new head of state.

"Today I am leaving the People Power Party," Yoon Suk Yeol announced on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the country). "I wish candidate Kim Moon-soo to win the presidential election, as the fate of the Republic of Korea depends on this," the former president added. He was the PPP’s candidate in 2022.

Earlier, the party’s new interim leader Kim Yong-tae had called on Yoon Suk Yeol to resign from the body. Kim Moon-soo, who is expected to represent the conservative party in the election, stated that Yoon Suk Yeol should decide on the membership himself. Lee Jae-myung, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, is considered the top favorite in the presidential race.