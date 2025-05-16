Ceasefire was Ukraine’s main focus in Istanbul talks — defense minister

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation’s main negotiating aim during the Istanbul talks with Russia was to achieve a ceasefire, Ukrainian Defense Minister and head of the country’s delegation to the talks Rustem Umerov said.

"We spoke with our partners, our main objective at the talks being to lay down a ceasefire," he said after the negotiations.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, began in Istanbul at 1:35 p.m. local time (10:35 a.m. GMT) on Friday, lasting 110 minutes. The talks were preceded by a trilateral Turkey-US-Ukraine meeting and contacts between head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, and the US side.