ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners each, Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the delegation for talks Rustem Umerov said.

"We have agreed to exchange 1,000 for 1,000," he said at a briefing following the talks.

He did not specify the date of the swap, but noted that the exchange will take place soon. "Soon. We know the date, but we won't name it yet," Umerov said.