The Vatican could serve as venue for talks on Ukraine — secretary of state

THE VATICAN, May 16. /TASS/. Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City Pietro Parolin has indicated that a meeting on the Ukrainian settlement could be held at the Vatican.

"The Pope may propose the Vatican, the Holy See, as a venue for direct talks between the two sides," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the Holy See is ready to facilitate a peace deal and urged the sides to hold a direct dialogue.

A TASS source in the Vatican reiterated that the Holy See has always been open to mediating the conflict and advocated a diplomatic resolution, though until now its involvement has been limited to a humanitarian mission led by President of the Episcopal Conference of Italy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who earlier visited Kiev, Moscow, Washington and Beijing and then paid another visit to Moscow.

"The offer remains in effect and Pope Leo XIV has absolutely clearly confirmed this [in his address to representatives from Eastern Churches]," the source said.