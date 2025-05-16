Kiev can run out of munitions in four months if Washington cuts off supplies — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. Without weapons supplies from the United States, Ukraine can keep fighting for four months before it runs out of key munitions, a Bloomberg opinion columnist wrote on Friday.

"If — or, in my opinion, when — the US again cuts off supplies, Ukraine can keep fighting for maybe four months before it runs out of key munitions," Max Hastings argued. "Whatever supportive rhetoric comes out of Europe’s capitals, the European Union is incapable of filling the gap," he wrote. According to Hastings, "If Trump halts military aid, Ukraine is doomed."

Meanwhile, he continued, "the Ukrainians struggle to recruit." "Many of their young people have fled abroad to escape the front lines. I spoke this week with friends involved in hosting Ukrainian refugees in Britain <…> A common strand, however, is that they show no enthusiasm for going home," the columnist concluded.