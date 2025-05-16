Trump pledges to address Gaza Strip’s problems

ABU DHABI, May 16. /TASS/. The United States is watching the developments in the Gaza Strip and will tackle its problems, US leader Donald Trump stated.

"We are looking at Gaza and we are going to take care of that," he told reporters during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The White House host also highlighted that "a lot of people are starving, and there's a lot of bad things going on" in the enclave.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.