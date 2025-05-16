Colombia begins process of joining BRICS Bank — President

BUENOS AIRES, May 16. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his country is beginning the process of joining the New Development Bank of BRICS.

"We are beginning [the process of] accession to the New Development Bank," the head of state wrote on the social media platform X.

Petro added that he is currently holding talks with the head of the financial institution, Dilma Rousseff, in Shanghai.

Colombian radio station Caracol also reported that, following the negotiations, the president may sign a number of investment agreements. In particular, Petro has already stated that he proposed to Rousseff the financing of a railway project connecting the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Earlier, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo told Izvestia that the country is observing developments within BRICS with great interest and would like to join the group.