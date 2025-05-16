Ukraine’s Yermak, Sibiga launch talks in Istanbul with US Rubio and Turkish Fidan

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Talks between the United States, Turkey and Ukraine have commenced in Istanbul, with the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga representing the Ukrainian side.

"Trilateral talks between Ukrainian, US and Turkish delegations have begun in Istanbul," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on its Telegram channel.

The video published by the ministry shows that Yermak and Sibiga are indeed in Istanbul. They are pictured together with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Ukrainian media reported earlier that Yermak and Sibiga remained in Istanbul. However, they are not members of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation for talks with Russia approved by Zelensky.

The Kiev government’s negotiating team at the talks with Russia in Turkey is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.