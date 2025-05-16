Cuban president says his visit to Russia was fruitful

HAVANA, May 16. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described his visit to Russia in early May as fruitful in his administration’s podcast on the Cuban delegation’s trip.

"Amid our country’s economic hardships, we nevertheless paid this visit not as a recreational trip," he said. "Our visit was fruitful from the economic and political standpoints."

Diaz-Canel said the Cuban delegation visited Russia "to express solidarity and support to a friendly country, a fraternal nation."

He said his delegation "had fruitful exchanges [of opinions]" with the leaders of other fraternal nations.

Diaz-Canel and his delegation visited Russia in early May on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany and in connection with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and Cuba. As part of the visit, the delegation travelled to Moscow and St. Petersburg.