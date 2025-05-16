US representative to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. A delegate of the US administration will be present during the planned Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Antalya.

When asked about the format of Friday’s talks, Rubio said he planned to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and with the Ukrainian delegation.

"I’ll meet with them. Someone from our team will be involved in the Russia talks. They sent a more lower-level group over here," he said.

"I hope that those talks will be between Ukraine and Russia with the - our Turkish counterparts in the room, along with someone from our team or members from our team at the appropriate level," the US secretary of state added.