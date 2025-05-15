Trump likely to return to US following his Middle Eastern tour

DUBAI, May 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is not sure as to where he will travel on Friday, May 16, amid planned Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

Talking to journalists in the United Arab Emirates, the US leader indicated that he is likely to return to Washington.

Earlier, Trump did not rule out that he would arrive in Istanbul for the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the peace settlement.

However, after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be attending the talks, two White House officials told CNN that Trump would also not take part in the negotiations.