DUBAI, May 15. /TASS/. The talks held between Iran and the United States on May 11 were productive, and the two sides are not discussing ending the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"The termination of Iran’s nuclear program is not on the agenda. We have learned from the past experience and know what measures should be taken. The talks were useful," the Iranian diplomat told the Islamic republic’s state-own broadcaster.