China’s army ready to bolster strategic ties with Russia for sake of stability — top brass

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army of China is ready to strengthen strategic interaction with the Russian Armed Forces for the sake of maintaining global stability, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Thursday.

"China’s army is ready for interaction with Russia under the strategic direction of the leaders of the two countries in further deepening strategic mutual trust, bolstering strategic ties and expanding practical cooperation to play a major role in maintaining and strengthening global strategic stability," the spokesperson said in a statement posted on the Chinese Defense Ministry’s WeChat social media platform.

In recent years, the Armed Forces of China and Russia have been maintaining a high level of relations, deepening exchanges, conducting joint drills, participating in holding large public and political events and jointly creating a positive impulse for developing bilateral Inter-Army relations, the spokesperson said.

Thus, Chinese-Russian cooperation is becoming more substantive, he said.

This year marks 80 years of the Chinese people’s Victory in the war against Japanese aggression and the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the spokesperson said.

"At this special historical moment, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping received an invitation to come to Russia on a state visit and take part in the festivities on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War," he added.

"Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held negotiations and a profound exchange of opinions on the Russia-China relations and key international and regional issues," the spokesperson said.

As the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson pointed out, China and Russia agreed at the highest level "to persistently deepen strategic cooperation, contribute to stable, sound and high-level development of bilateral relationships."

A parade unit of the People’s Liberation Army of China participated in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 and "received a warm welcome and a large-scale acclaim," the spokesperson said.