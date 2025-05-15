Part of US officials now in Istanbul where Russia-Ukraine talks due to begin — Fidan

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that part of the US delegation is currently in Istanbul, where talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to begin.

"As you know, our president is currently receiving Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky in Ankara. The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul. Part of the American delegation is in Istanbul. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is here with us in Antalya. All European foreign ministers are here. There are vast discussions on this topic [Ukrainian settlement] now," Fidan said following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers held in Antalya.