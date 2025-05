MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that a decision on the Ukrainian delegation's talks with Russia in Istanbul will be made after his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

"We will think about what we will do, what our steps will be, after talking to President Erdogan," he said upon his arrival in Ankara, adding that "the level of the Russian delegation" was allegedly officially unknown to him.