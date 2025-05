MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in Ankara, according to a broadcast by the Obschestvennoye. Novosti TV channel.

In the capital city, Zelensky is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting should bring "more understanding" of the Ukrainian delegation's further steps. So far, Kiev has not announced the exact composition of its representation to the Istanbul talks.