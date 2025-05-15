US begins lifting sanctions on Syria, Treasury chief confirms

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has launched the process to lift Washington’s sanctions on Syria, the department’s chief Scott Bessent said.

"The Treasury Department is moving to provide sanctions relief to stabilize and move Syria towards peace," he wrote on the X social media platform.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced in the Saudi capital of Riyadh that the United States would lift sanctions on Syria at the behest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prior to a US-Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia, Trump held talks with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.