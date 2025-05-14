Trump will not travel to Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks — agency

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not travel to Turkey to join Russia-Ukraine talks, Reuters reported, citing a US official.

According to the news agency, "the official spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Russian delegation for the talks."

Earlier, Trump did not rule out that he would go to Turkey on May 15 to participate in talks on resolving the Ukraine issue.

Russia’s delegation will be led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

On May 11, Putin called on the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they had suspended in 2022, without preconditions. Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Turkey on Thursday. The statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks.

A White House official said on May 13 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg would travel to Istanbul.